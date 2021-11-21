Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw controversial farm laws was being linked to the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. However, farmers are happy with the Prime Minister's announcement.

Students of Aligarh Muslim University also welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement and said that it was a victory for the farmers.

AMU students say that just as farmers across the country protested against agricultural laws in which farmers were killed, so did protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed in December 2019 in different parts of the country. In which many people were injured and martyred.

The students said that the protests were called off due to the Corona epidemic, but now they demanded that the Prime Minister withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

