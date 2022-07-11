Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday sought the Union Government's approval to confer an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in view of his exemplary services and contribution to global affairs.

Actually, Aligarh Muslim University had sent the proposal to the MEA in September last year, after which it was directed to send the ministry a list of all the foreign dignitaries to whom the university has conferred honorary degrees since its inception in 1875. The university administration promptly sent the list in October 2021.

The university once again sought the Ministry of External Affairs' nod regarding its proposal on July 10, 2022. Prof. Shafey Kidwai, the member-in-charge of Aligarh Muslim University's Public Relations Department said that the university administration had sought permission from the Ministry of External Affairs to confer the honorary degree of D. Litt. to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

In December 2020, AMU held centenary celebrations and invited the Prime Minister of India as the chief guest. While attending the event, PM Modi praised AMU and appreciated the university for the role it played in fostering better relations with Islamic countries.

The Aligarh Muslim University honored the former king of Saudi Arabia Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1955, former Chancellor of West Germany Ludwing Erhard in 1958, former President of Egypt Gamal Adul Nasser in 1960, former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1952, former President of Maldives Abdul Gayoom in 1983, former Speaker of Iranian Parliament Gholam-Ali Mashhad Mohammad-Ali Haddad in 2005.

The Japanese physicist and noble laureate professor Takaki Kajita along with the Dalai Lama were awarded honorary doctorates in 2016 by the Aligarh Muslim University.