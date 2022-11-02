Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has asked the government withdraw her traffic clearance vehicle as she wishes to live like a "common citizen" of Mumbai.

Amruta was also allotted a ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with an escort on Tuesday. The ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ is similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing traffic for the assignee during her travel.

"I’m & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I’m sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief," Amruta tweeted on Wednesday.

Here security upgrade came a few hours after Bollywood star Salman Khan was also given Y+ security based on a threat he allegedly received from a Punjab-based Bishnoi gang infamous for its involvement in the Sidhu Moosewala murder.