Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said. A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

The posing fashion designer was arrested on Thursday by the Malabaril police from her residence at camp number one of Ulhasnagar. Her arrest came after Amruta Fadnavis lodged a complaint against her at Malabar Hill police station on Feb. 20. It is believed that the accused was in contact with Amruta for the last one year.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the accused while talking to Amruta over the phone had boasted of her political connections and threatened Amruta of getting the VIP couple in trouble if she did not help in withdrawing cases against her father. Amruta had disconnected the call and lodged a police complaint against her, he said.

Devendra on Thursday also promised to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Aniksha's father Anil Jayasighani is a notorious international cricket bookie and is absconding for the last eight years. According to Devendra, the accused was in contact with Amruta for the last two years.

Anishka introduced herself to Amruta as a designer, and won her trust by asking her to wear dresses designed by her to get a boost for her own brand. Fadnavis said that Aniksha told Amruta that her father had been falsely implicated and sought Amruta's help for withdrawing cases against him in lieu of a bribe of Rs 1 crore. This is when Amruta smelled foul and contacted the police after blocking Aniksha's number, Devendra said. (PTI)

