Amritsar: A priest at the Shri Balaji Dham temple in Ghanupur Kale here received a death threat written on a 100 rupee Pakistani currency note. The note was found in the donation box at the temple and was addressed to the head priest of the temple, Shri Shri Mahamandaleshwar Ashneel Ji Maharaj.

The donation box was opened to count the money on Friday when the workers discovered the note with the death threat written on it in Punjabi. The note accused the priest of having collected a lot of money from the pilgrims and thereby asked him for a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs.

The note in Punjabi roughly translates to - 'Baba Ashneel, we know you have collected a lot of money. We are in great need of money. Nobody will be able to save you, from your house to your temple. You will find out soon. You keep Rs 5 lakhs ready for us.'

The incident has caused a stir in the temple committee management. The note also purportedly threatens to blow up the temple and kill the temple managers if the ransom is not paid. With the festival of Navratri going on, the administration is now also concerned about the safety of the devotees visiting the temple. Police officials have been notified about the issue.