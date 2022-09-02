Amritsar: A Sikh youth here on Friday approached the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Dharma Prachar Committee to file a complaint against a pastor for allegedly brainwashing his wife and child to convert to Christianity. The complainant, identified as Kuldeep Singh, is a resident of Amritsar's Bazar Abalwaiyan. As mentioned by him in the written complaint, his wife asked him to leave Sikhism and embrace Christianity despite him refusing to do so several times. Consequent to the frequent quarrels over the same issue, his wife left the house, along with some money and jewellery, and went to live at a church in the area.

Kuldeep after that approached the church, requesting the pastor to free his wife and child. However, as Kuldeep alleged, the pastor asked him to convert to Christianity if he wanted his wife and child back. The man has therefore sought help from the authoritative committees, which are trying their best to help him.