Amritsar: The Amritsar Police arrested a married woman who was crossing the border to visit her Pakistani lover. She fell in love with a Pakistani youth while playing a Ludo game and even agreed to cross the border.

According to the information received, the married woman has a child and lives in Rajasthan. She started talking to Pakistani youth while playing Ludo games and fell in love with him. She was ready to leave her family behind for the Pakistani youth and took an auto to reach the Wagah border.

The Pakistani called on WhatsApp and asked the auto driver to drop the woman at the Wagha border.

The taxi driver got suspicious and informed the police about the matter thus the Amritsar police took the matter into their hands.

Amritsar Police arrests married woman crossing Wagah Border to meet Pakistani lover

Regarding the matter, the woman said that she had a conversation with a Pakistani youth through a Ludo game. The Pakistani youth was about to come to pick her up.

The police officer said that the woman crossing the border was taken for questioning. They had a talk with her family who are coming to pick her up.