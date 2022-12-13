Amritsar: The Amritsar police on Monday night arrested a man for allegedly posing as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The accused was identified as Mishu Dhir, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Amritsar. On a tip-off, the Amritsar police conducted a raid on the house of Mishu Dhir and after that, the entire issue came to light.

During the patrol, Amritsar Thana Sadar police received information that a person named Misu Dhir is living at Street No. 01 Shashtri Nagar Majitha Road and has been posing as the High Court judge. He has put a flag on his private vehicle and a nameplate in front of the vehicle on which the Judicial Magistrate is written. He does not hold a degree to be a judge and hoodwinking the people in the name of a judge.

The Amritsar police immediately reached the house where a person opened the door after asking his name, he revealed his name as Mishu Dhir, a judge. When he was asked to show his degree certificate, he could not show any degree certificates. After this, the accused Mishu Dhir was arrested by the Amritsar police. The police said that the arrested accused will be produced in court.