Amritsar (Punjab): In a shocking incident, a nineteen year old boy sodomized a six year old child in Amritsar district of Punjab. The accused persuaded and took the child along with him to home and then sodomized the victim. When the child narrated his ordeal to parents, thereafter a complaint was filed with the police station concerned. Besides, the victim was admitted to a Civil Hospital in Amritsar for medical examination. After the registration of the complaint, police arrested the accused.

The victim's parents also alleged that the family of the accused was putting pressure on them not to report the matter to the police. "We were also offered money to hush up the matter," they alleged. Speaking about the case, a police officer said, "We have arrested a nineteen year old boy for sodomizing a six year old child. Further legal action will be initiated after completion of the required formalities."