Amritsar: It is said that destiny can make or break a person overnight. This is what happened to Harsimran Kaur, a young girl from Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar, who won a lottery worth Rs 10 lakh and turned a millionaire overnight.

Harsimran Kaur had bought a lottery ticket for Rs 100 and won the prize money of Rs. 10 lakh. A wave of happiness spread in her family when the winner was announced. Kaur said that her father Jamal Singh sells goods by setting up stalls outside Baba Bakala Sahib, Ninth Patshahi.

Also read: Kerala autodriver wins Rs 12 crore lottery

As she has no school on Sunday, she went to the stall with her father to help him with his work. Sometime later, a man came to their stall and asked his father to buy a lottery ticket, but his father refused.

However, Harsimran Kaur forced her father to cough up Rs. 100 for the lottery ticket. As a result, today, she has pocketed Rs 10 lakh and the entire family is rejoicing. Kaur said, "I want to use this prize money for proper education and also to help my father," she adds.