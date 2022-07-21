Tarn Taran(Punjab): Punjab Police shot dead two shooters Jagrup Singh alias Rupa and Manu Kussa involved in the killing of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Mooosewala after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

After the gangsters were killed in the encounter, the house of shooter Jagroop Singh alias Roopa on Jora's farm in the nearby village of Patti was completely deserted. When the media team reached the house of gangster Jagrup Singh Roopa, his family members refrained from talking to the media.

Speaking on the encounter, gangster Rupa's father said that "if Jagrup Singh alias Rupa has killed someone's son, then the police have also killed him and he has got the punishment of his karma. I will not go to take my son's body."

Also Read: Two gangsters killed in encounter between police and Moosewala killers

Gangster Jagrup Singh Roopa's family abandoned him a long time ago due to his criminal activities. Roopa's mother said that "my son had committed a crime and he has received the punishment. If the police give us his body, then we will take it, otherwise, we will not take it."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the Punjab Police for their success. Maan tweeted "Congratulations to the Punjab Police and the Anti-gangster Task Force for their big success in a campaign started by my government against the gangster culture and anti-social elements," said Mann in a tweet.