Amritsar(Punjab): Nearly 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 250 crores in the international market were recovered from a truck by Customs department and BSF personnel from the Amritsar sector on Saturday, officials said. The forces said that 50 kg of heroin has been exported from a truck loaded with Mulethi(Liquorice) from Afghanistan via Pakistan.

This heroin has been seized during the Indian Customs officials' routine check of dry fruits from Afghanistan in a joint check post with Pakistan at the Attari border on Saturday. According to the police investigation, this consignment belonged to a businessman of Shree Balaji Trading Company in New Delhi. Based on the Intelligence reports, the Customs department and BSF started checking as soon as the consignment of heroin packed as dry fruit came from Afghanistan.

Due to strict vigilance from both the departments, this has become a great success. According to sources, this smuggling links a big businessman of Amritsar with the Shree Balaji Trading Company of New Delhi, as the dry fruits consignments are to be received by them.