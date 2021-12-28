Amritsar: Head constable Sandeep Singh has now come forward to defend the dignity of Punjab police force. The Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had projected the police in a poor light and told the party workers to 'make police wet in their pants'. Sidhu had made the remarks while addressing a political rally.

Sandeep Singh said, he can be 'weak' as far as 'clout' is concerned but 'physically strong enough to take care of such thing'. Sandeep also put up an open challenge to Sidhu asking him to come forward and hit him, then he will see not a single drop of sweat coming out of forehead.

He also said that he has been casting vote in favour of Sidhu and his wife in several elections held in the past. But, he will have to give a rethink on this issue--whether to vote him or not.