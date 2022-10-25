Amritsar: The Border Security Force foiled the drone-incursion attempt along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar region on Monday night. As the whole country was busy with Diwali celebrations, drones flying from the Pakistani side attempted thrice to enter the Indian border between 10 pm and midnight.

However, the alert BSF jawans sensing the noise of the approaching drones opened fire forcing them back to Pakistan territory. The incident was reported in the Chandigarh outpost area of BSF lying under Ramdas Police station jurisdiction.

Soon after the incident, BSF officials reached the spot and launched a search operation in the adjoining border villages throughout the night but did find any suspicious objects.