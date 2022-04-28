​​Amritsar: In a miraculous incident, a 14-year boy named Naman, returned home after two and a half years, after he went missing on 2, February 2020 from the Islamabad area of ​​Amritsar. He was 12 years old when he went missing.

At that time, the police made efforts to trace the boy on the family's complaint, but apart from CCTV footage police did not get any clue regarding the child's whereabouts.

As per the Naman's statement, he had reached Amritsar's railway station while flying a kite and fell asleep, when he woke up the next day, he found himself in someone's house. The house is of a 'Zamindar' in Shahabad, and he was first beaten up there and has been ordered to take care of cattle at home.

Naman said that he used to get thrashed on a regular basis and sometimes offered only a one-time meal. He tried to escape a couple of times but failed in his attempts. This time, he managed to escape from the house by hiding in a trolley.

"The incident is of February 2020, at that time an FIR was also got registered but the child could not be traced. Now, he has returned to his home and we are seeking details from the statements he had made before his parents. Anyone who will be found guilty in the incident, strict action will be taken against them," said a police official

