Amravati: In the latest development in the Amravati murder case of chemist Umesh Kolhe on June 21, the autopsy report has been procured by the NIA as it continues the investigation into the matter, The report has revealed that Kolhe died because of a severe injury in the jugular vein and carotene artery on the left side of his neck, implying that he was killed with a sharp object as was reported initially by the police probing the incident. The doctors said that the injury was deep enough to entirely obstruct the flow of blood to the brain, leading the victim to die.

The murder is related to the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had drawn criticism globally for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on national television. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting Sharma, who had sparked controversy around the matter on social media, dividing the opinionated netizens into two factions. The murder was executed on June 21, just a few days after a similar incident happened in Udaipur, wherein a tailor was beheaded on camera for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

The Amravati murder case was handed over to NIA on orders of the Union Home Ministry. The investigation into the matter is still underway, while the police have arrested 7 people in the connection so far. The arrested accused include Irfan Khan (32), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, along with Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).