Amravati: Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati, alleged that Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh tried to suppress the Umesh Kolhe's murder case as a mere robbery before it came to light, thereby demanding an inquiry against her. "It is a serious case that needed national attention but it came to light after 12 days. The chemist was killed after he posted a comment in favour of Nupur Sharma. But the city commissioner tried to suppress it as a mere robbery," the MP said.

The Union Home Ministry handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency which, Rana claimed, was the outcome of her letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA probe. Thanking the Home Minister for taking cognisance of the matter, Rana demanded that an inquiry should also be ordered against Commissioner Aarti Singh, to probe for the delay in the case.

Also read: Maha chemist killed for supporting Nupur, seven arrested; Home Ministry orders NIA probe

The 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe, a chemist by profession, was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants, allegedly because of one of his posts on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, as informed by Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati. The accused committed the offence on June 21 at around 10:30 pm while the victim was walking on the street, presumably on his way back home.

Seven people have been arrested in this regard so far, while the MHA on Saturday passed orders to hand over the investigation to the NIA. The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries. Another similar murder of a tailor in Udaipur triggered communal tensions across the nation last month.