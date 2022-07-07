Amravati: Sohail Anwar, the district president of the banned Popular Front of India group in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra. Anwar was arrested by Nagpur Gate police. His house was also raided in Chhaya Nagar. While police did not officially disclose the reason for his arrest, it is being said that Anwar is being questioned in the case related to the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe on June 21 in Amravati.

It is learned that the NIA officials will also interrogate Anwar in the case. The murder is related to the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had drawn criticism globally for making derogatory comments against the Prophet of Islam on national television. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting Sharma, who had sparked controversy around the matter on social media, dividing the opinionated netizens into two factions.

The murder was executed on June 21, just a few days after a similar incident happened in Udaipur, wherein a tailor was beheaded on camera for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

