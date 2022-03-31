Rishikesh(Uttarakhand): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday night went to watch South's superhit film RRR while shooting for his film 'Good Bye' in Uttarakhand.

When Bachchan reached Rama Palace to watch the movie the owner of the cinema hall Ashok Goel and his son Himanshu Goyal welcomed him. After watching the film, Bachchan left for Ananda Hotel in Narendranagar. However, during this time a large number of his fans were present around the Rama Palace. Everyone looked eager to catch a glimpse of the megastar.

Due to his film being shot at various locations in Haridwar and Rishikesh, he is staying at the Ananda Hotel located in Narendranagar of Tehri district. Ananda Hotel distinguishes itself among VVIPs for its natural beauty. Eminent personalities of the country and abroad have been staying here from time to time.

Being situated on a high hill, the beautiful view of Rishikesh from the Ananda Hotel is worth seeing. Even after 47 years, whenever Bacchan comes to shoot in Rishikesh and nearby locations he makes his stay here. Earlier, posting two photos on his social media Amitabh Bachchan was seen on a boat in the Ganges with Rishikesh being visible from behind. The shooting of the film 'Good Bye' had started on March 26.