New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday granted ad interim ex parte injunction in favour of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a suit filed by him for protection of his publicity rights against the fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery scam and other online frauds where his photo and voice are being misused to deceive the public.

Justice Navin Chawla observed that a prima facie case was made out in favour of the actor and against the defendants, who are various individuals and entities, allegedly violating Bachchan's personality rights.

"….I am of the opinion that the plaintiff has been able to make out a prima facie case in his favour. The balance of convenience also lies in favour of plaintiff and against the defendants," the court said

Justice Chawla observed that the defendants appear to be using celebrity status of the actor without his authorization or permission. The court was also of the view that the activities being complained of bring disrepute to the actor.

The court passed an ex parte ad-interim injunction restraining the defendants from infringing the Bachchan's publicity or personality rights by misusing his name "Amitabh Bachchan/ Bachchan/ BigB / AB"; his voice, image and any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him, for any commercial or personal gain.

Directing the DoT and the MeitY to require the respective Internet Service Providers to pull down all links or websites provided by the him in the plaint, the court also ordered the Telecom Service Providers to block access to all phone numbers used by the defendants to circulate messages on messaging apps, like WhatsApp, which amount to infringement of Bachchan's rights.