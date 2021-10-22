Srinagar: In the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, aerial surveillance was carried out on Friday by the security forces at Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

"The CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police conducted aerial surveillance using drones at the city's area where the members from the minority communities reside," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations CRPF Matthew A John soon after the drone surveillance exercise. "The move comes in the wake of recent attacks on minorities and non-local workers," he added.

The officer further said that "additional checkpoints have been set up in the vicinity of Lal Chowk which will be under the surveillance of security forces 24/7."

Amit Shah is visiting Kashmir on Saturday. He is expected to attend security meetings in Srinagar as well as meet local political leaders.

