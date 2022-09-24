New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top brass of border security agencies and asked them to intensify border patrolling and adopt tight measures to check illegal activities.

"The Home Minister chaired a closed-door high-level meeting with the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITPB) regarding border security of Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Nepal border," a senior official from the Home Ministry informed ETV Bharat.

The official said that the meeting especially emphasized critical challenges like infiltration, fake identities, fake Indian currency notes, and drug smuggling. "All the border guarding agencies have been asked to intensify patrolling and adopt all security measures to stop these crimes," the official said.

Home Minister who is on a day-long visit to Bihar on Saturday reviewed the border scenario with the top brass of these three border guarding agencies. Shah inaugurated four border observation posts at Fatehpur, Pektola, Beria, and Raiganj.

Admitting the fact that an open border with Nepal is a major challenge for the security forces, Shah asked the security agency to be vigilant along the border and adopt the latest technology including drones and CCTV to ensure proper security. India shares 4,096 km with Bangladesh whereas it shares a total length of 1,770 km border with Nepal.