Mon (Nagaland): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be kick-starting his campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls on Monday, with a public meeting here in the eastern part of the state, a BJP leader said. Amit Shah ji will be coming to Mon tomorrow and participate in the rally around 3.30 pm, BJP candidate from the constituency, Cheong Konyak, said.

We are expecting a crowd in excess of 10,000, he said. Konyak also said Shah is scheduled to meet leaders of civil society organisations on Tuesday, besides members of organisations demanding a separate Eastern Nagaland'. The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister on Sunday set the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies a target of winning all 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kolhapur, he also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for "surrendering at the feet of (Nationalist Party Congress chief) Sharad Pawar" to become chief minister.

Thackeray had broken the alliance with BJP after the 2019 Assembly poll results were declared claiming the latter had reneged on its promise to share the chief ministerial tenure with the Shiv Sena. He teamed up with the NCP and Congress and led the Maha Vikas Aghadi, till a rebellion by Eknath Shinde brought it down in June last year. (With Agency Inputs)