Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chandigarh on Saturday to console Singer Sidhu Musewala's father at around 3 pm. According to sources, Moosewala's father will urge Amit Shah to order an inquiry into Moosewala's assassination with central agencies, while Shah will also hold a meeting with the Punjab BJP leaders.

It may be recalled that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 28 while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family on Friday. Mann has given assurance to the kin of Sidhu that within 15 days the murderers will be arrested.

Also read: Moosewala murder case: One arrested from Dehradun, two more taken on production warrant

The Mansa police on Wednesday arrested a youth from Dehradun and took two others into their custody on a production warrant in connection with the murder of Moosewala at village Jawaharke in Mansa district. The arrested accused identified as Manpreet Singh alias Bhau has been lodged in the Bathinda Jail. The other two accused have been identified as Serge Mintu and Manpreet Singh Manna, according to IG Range Faridkot Pradeep Yadav.