New Delhi: Days after the attack on convoy of AIMIM ( All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the attack.

The Minister is expected to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at around 10.30 am today and will reiterate the same in Lok Sabha at around 4.00 pm. Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning. Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

AIMIM chief was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. After reaching Delhi, Owaisi said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, two people attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

