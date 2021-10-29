Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address a public event on Friday in Lucknow. He will launch 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' membership campaign and release a book 'Antyodaya ko Saakaar Karta Uttar Pradesh'," tweeted the office of Amit Shah. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory by bagging 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) secured 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls next year.