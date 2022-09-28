New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir kickstarting on October 3.

Shah will hold a couple of meetings with the leaders of the J-K unit of the BJP on October 3 night. However, he will make a special visit by offering prayers in the Mata Vaishnodevi Temple on October 4 morning, which will be his first visit to the holy shrine after being appointed as the Union Home Minister. This visit will be on the 9th day of the ongoing Navaratri festival.

Shah will then hold a public meeting in Rajouri and offer prayers at the Raghunath Temple in Jammu. He will also inspect various developmental projects in Jammu before proceeding to the Kashmir valley. Later in the evening, the Home Minister will hold a number of crucial meetings including the ones regarding the security situation in the region.

On October 5, Shah will address a public meeting in Baramulla. He will again review the developmental projects in the Kashmir region. Various programmes have been scheduled to take place during his visit to the valley including the ones which will be held by communities like Bakarwal and Gujjars to honour Shah on behalf of the Modi government for working for the welfare of these communities.

In a surprising move, the Modi government recently nominated Ghulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha. Ali joined BJP in 2008 and hails from the Gujjar tribe.Several organisational meetings are on the cards too including the state core group meeting and meeting with party MPs and MLAs. This is the second visit by Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370 by the Modi govt in August 2019. (ANI)