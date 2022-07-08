New Delhi: As many as seven States will attend the North Zonal Council meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaipur on Saturday. A senior official in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat on Friday that issues ranging from internal security, law and order, and State-specific matters will be discussed in the meeting.

"Border security, cybercrime, formation of the collective workforce, cross-border drug trade besides incidents of crime against women will also be discussed in the meeting," the official said. The increasing incidents of narcotics and drug smuggling will also be discussed during the meeting.

In fact, Home Minister Shah has already shared his concern over the increasing trend of drug smuggling into India from different international borders. The official said that the current situation that prevails in different States, especially the "hate killing" incidents is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Also read:NIA chief briefs Amit Shah on Udaipur killing in key meeting

The meeting is taking place days after two gruesome incidents that took place at Udaipur and Amravati where two people were murdered for allegedly making posts on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded in Udaipur whereas a pharmacist Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death in Amravati.

"Both Rajasthan Chief Minister and J&K Governor Lt Gen Manoj Sinha are likely to give a presentation over the prevailing law and order situation in their region," the Home Ministry official said. The meeting that is taking place at Ram Bagh Palace will be attended by Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and LGs of J&K and Ladakh.