New Delhi: A high-level meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday afternoon at North Block over unabated targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to come out with some “cohesive anti-terror approach” to maintain peace in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, RAW chief Samant Goel, IB director Arvind Kumar and top officials of central security agencies will be present at the crucial meeting. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officials will also be present at the meeting.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of shifting the “soft targets” of the militants from the valley to a safer location. It is worth mentioning, that following the killing of a Hindu female teacher, hundreds of people in the valley staged protest demonstrations demanding that they be shifted to a safer place. The crucial meeting will be the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the valley.

Issues ranging from the involvement of local youths in terrorism, the radicalization of gullible youths for terror activities are likely to be discussed in the meeting. The meeting is taking place amid protests by Kashmiri Pandits seeking protection and some of them leaving the valley following the targeted killings.

Arrangements for the annual Amarnath yatra will also be discussed during the meeting. In the last meeting on May 17, Shah had suggested a coordinated counter-terror operation and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the union territory.