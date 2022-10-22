New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will discuss India's internal security situation with State Home Ministers and a few Chief Ministers during a two-day-long Chintan Shivir convened by the Home Ministry at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Home Portfolio, is unlikely to attend the program.

Sources close to Mamata told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the Chief Minister may send a West Bengal representative for the conference. "The festive season is here. She was planning to visit Delhi for the conference after Kali puja (Deepawali), but due to the possible cyclone storm Strang, she may not attend the conference," sources said.

A final call for the conference will be taken in a day or two as she is busy meeting all concerned officials over the cyclonic storm, they further said.

However, many other Chief Ministers who hold Home portfolios will be attending the Chintan Shivir. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others will be attending the Shivir. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been invited to attend the conference.

Sources in the Union Home Ministry told this correspondent that the two-day-long conference will have different brainstorming sessions discussing several issues related to India's internal security.

Sources said that separate sessions may also take place over Left Wing Extremists (LWE) and issues related to the Northeast. "The government believes that several issues related to internal security can be resolved on the basis of mutual cooperation between States," sources said.

Home Minister Shah, who is likely to stay at Surajkund for the two-day-long conference, will also discuss issues related to policing, public safety, and security among others.

States director general of police (DGP), as well as State Home Secretaries, are also likely to attend the conference.