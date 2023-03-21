New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a series of events in next eight days for which he will travel to four states, including twice to Karnataka, officials said on Tuesday. The home minister will inaugurate the Sharda Devi temple, located in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday through video conference.

The temple has been built by the Shri Sringeri Math and Seva Sharda Samiti Kashmir. On Thursday, Shah will inaugurate a vedic heritage portal and virtual music, based on 64 arts, in New Delhi, officials said. On March 24, the home minister will travel to Karnataka where he will attend the regional conference of southern states and Union Territories on drug trafficking and national security in Bengaluru.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Sahakar Samridhi Soudha and inaugurate various development works of the Ministry of Cooperation in Bengaluru, officials said. Shah will travel to Chhattisgarh on March 25 where he will attend the 84th raising day celebrations of the CRPF at Jagdalpur. In Jagdalpur, he will also launch the telecast of a news service by Prasar Bharati in local Halbi language of Bastar division, they said.

In the afternoon, the home minister will travel to the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will offer prayers at the Aanchalkund Dada Darbar in Chhindwara. Later, he will address a public meeting in Chhindwara. On March 26, the home minister will visit Karnataka where he will inaugurate the Gorata martyrs memorial and memorial of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bidar, officials said.

He will also hoist a tricolour to be installed at a height of 103 feet in Bidar. During the day, Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development schemes in Raichur district, they said. He will also unveil the idols of Lord Basaveshwara ji and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda ji.

On March 28, the home minister will attend the annual day celebrations of the ASSOCHAM in New Delhi. He will attend the convocation ceremony of 78 Assistant Commandants of the CRPF at the CRPF Academy in Haryana's Gurugram on March 29. (PTI)