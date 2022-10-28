Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting (EZC meet) at Nabanna next week, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join him. Shah will meet West Bengal's CM at the state secretariat Nabanna followed by his arrival here on November 5.

Topics like the completion of the eastern freight corridor and issues related to international borders with Bengal and Sikkim, rising cases of smuggling across the border would be discussed at the meeting where the CMs of five states, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim will mark their presence.

The meeting will also discuss several allegations of post-poll violence by the opposition, especially the BJP as the five states are not governed by BJP. According to sources, apart from the main meeting, Amit Shah may hold a separate meeting with Mamata Banerjee if he deems it necessary.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah had taken the lead role in the BJP’s polarising campaign for the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls. After the Trinamul Congress defeated the BJP, Mamata and Shah haven’t met each other. Bengal hosted a similar meeting chaired by then-Union home minister Rajnath Singh at the same venue in 2018.