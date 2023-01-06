New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with the workers under the Lok Sabha Parvas Yojana in Jharkhand's Chaibasa and will also address the Vijay Sankalp rally on Saturday, sources said.

During the meeting, Shah will give the mantra to the party worker and office bearers to win all the seats of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha, for this Jharkhand BJP Core Committee meeting has been held in Chaibasa. Shah was in Tripura for the last two days as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's "Lok Sabha Pravas" programme, where he flagged off BJP's "Jan Vishwas Yatras" and also addressed two rallies.

He was in Manipur and Nagaland on Friday. Shah will visit 11 states this month under the "Lok Sabha Pravas" programme. The Bharatiya Janata Party lost the Chaibasa seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Geeta Koda of the Congress. The BJP and its ally AJSU won 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Rajmahal's seat went to JMM and Chaibasa seat to Congress.

"This time BJP has made a strategy to focus more on the lost seats. In this sequence, Amit Shah's meeting is being held first in Chaibasa. After that preparations are on to hold a similar meeting in the palace of Santhal Pargana. BJP is trying its best to convert the lost seats into victory this time," sources said.

There are a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Jharkhand, out of which the Jharkhand NDA formed by joining BJP and AJSU had won 12 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. AJSU had won one seat in Giridih.

The grand alliance formed between JMM and Congress was limited to just 02 seats. The Rajmahal and Singhbhum seats went to the account of the Grand Alliance. The Singhbhum seat was won by Congress's Geeta Koda. BJP candidates were victorious on 11 seats. BJP candidate and former CM Arjun Munda won the Khunti seat by a very small margin.

From 2014, the BJP started dismantling the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stronghold, which continued in 2019 as well. Kamal had captured JMM's traditional seats like Dumka and Godda. Only one seat of Santhal Pargana Rajmahal went to JMM's account. Shibu Soren, an 8-time MP in Dumka, had to face a crushing defeat when BJP's Sunil Soren defeated him. (ANI)