Hyderabad: All eyes are now on the forthcoming Munugodu bypoll in Telangana where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting at the poll-bound Munugodu on August 21. In this meeting, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned from his MLA post and from Congress, is all set to join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

The BJP has taken it as a prestige issue to win this Munugodu election. The BJP top leadership considers a victory in Munugodu as their best bet to stake a claim for power in the coveted State in the 2023 Assembly elections. Amid this, Shah's tour schedule has been finalised and he will address the BJP's massive public meeting to be held on August 21. Amit Shah will reach the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad at 3.30 pm on August 21. After that, he will take off directly from there in a special helicopter and reach Munugodu at half past four in the evening.

Shah will participate in a public meeting at Munugodu at 5 pm. Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress, is all likely to join the BJP in the presence of Shah on that day. On the same day at 6 pm, Shah will leave for the Begumpet airport in a special helicopter. In the wake of Shah's visit, the CRPF officials held a security review meeting with the state police personnel.

As Amit Shah is coming, the leaders are working hard to bring a large number of people to the meeting. Already, the state leadership of the party has appointed two in-charges for each mandal for mass mobilisation and other arrangements. These leaders are coordinating and making plans to bring a large number of people to the August 21 meeting. BJP Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay expressed confidence that BJP workers and the general public would flock to this meeting in large numbers as the BJP's previous meetings in the State have been successful.

The BJP's confidence stems from the fact that it has won the Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls despite all out efforts made by the KCR-led TRS party. Especially, Huzurabad proved to be a big win for the BJP as KCR's former close aide Eatela Rajender quit TRS and joined the BJP and eventually won the segment on a BJP ticket. The TRS made huge efforts to defeat Eatela, but the BJP emerged victorious in this election.