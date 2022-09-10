Amit Shah to address BJP OBC Morcha meet on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur
Published on: 6 minutes ago
Jaisalmer/Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on Saturday going to address the valedictory session of a national-level meeting of the BJP's OBC Morcha in Jodhpur, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Later, Shah will also deliver the inaugural address at a meeting of the BJP's booth-level workers in Jodhpur.
