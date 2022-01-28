Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah went for the door-to-door campaign in Rudraprayag and distributed pamphlets of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) achievements. He appealed to the public to vote in favor of the BJP and targeted former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

During the virtual mass dialogue program, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and said, "the Harish Rawat government was a government of corruption. He was afraid of losing from Ramnagar."

He asked, "What work has Harish Rawat done in infrastructure under his leadership? There have been stinging operations and scams in the Harish Rawat government. People have made up their minds to uproot Congress from the state."

Amit Shah interacted with ex-servicemen through a virtual medium and said that the youth of Uttarakhand is deployed in the security of the country which is the biggest sacrifice of Devbhoomi. The public will always remember the contribution of CDS Bipin Rawat. The Military Dham is being built by taking soil from the homes of 1734 martyr families and the soldiers were always taken care of in his manifesto.

After the conversation with the ex-servicemen, the Home Minister himself interacted with the women of the Women's Help Group. He virtually connected with Rudraprayag, Srinagar, Karnprayag, Badrinath, Tharali, and Kedarnath assemblies and highlighted that the 14 crore poor mothers have been given gas cylinders. Ayushman cards have been made for 7 crore poor people.

Amit Shah said that Article 370 was removed from Kashmir, the thing that did not happen in the last 70 years has happened in seven years.

The Corona guidelines vanished into thin air during the door-to-door campaign led by Amit Shah. The Home Minister met the local traders and public without wearing a mask. During this, he was surrounded by his workers and security guards.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Madan Kaushik said that in the Chardhams, women's self-help groups are doing the work of making 'Prasad'. This gives them employment.

Earlier, two days ago, BJP announced former MLA Shaila Rani Rawat its candidate from the Kedarnath assembly.

Also Read: UP polls will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah in Mathura