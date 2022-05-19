New Delhi: Terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation and action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. “I want to say that human rights are also for those who are victims of terrorism,” said Amit Shah hitting out on people who talk about the human rights of those who spread terrorism. He was speaking at a seminar-themed “Revisiting the Idea of India from Swaraj to New India' at the Delhi University campus.

He said that in the last eight years, 9,000 cadres of armed groups from the North East have come into the mainstream by putting down their arms, and many agreements have been signed. “Earlier, there used to be agitations to remove the Armed Forces (Special) Power Act (AFSPA), but today due to the establishment of peace in the North East, we have removed AFSPA from 75 percent of the North East,” said Shah.

Shah said that universities and students can be the harbinger of change in ideas, policies, and imagination and whenever the era changes, the university is always the driver of that change. “Delhi University should also become the vehicle for the era of change that has begun in the country since 2014,” he said.

Delhi University also contributed a lot to the movement to save the country’s democracy in 1975 and Delhi University has been a witness to many national movements and a medium of bringing them to fruition, he said. “The interpretation of Swaraj automatically imbibes in itself the ideas of the supremacy of Swadeshi, Swabhasha, Swadharma, our culture and country and the whole idea of Swaraj is the idea of New India,” he asserted.

Union Minister also said that it is our culture that unites and holds India together and unless we adopt this idea, we cannot imagine a New India. “India never had narrow thinking and today those who explain to us the concept of universal brotherhood should know that we are a people who have been following Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for thousands of years,” said Shah.

