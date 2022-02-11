Bareilly: Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided a big push to BJPs good governance rhetoric during his election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday. Shah, who came to Bareilly to showcase his support of BJP candidate Bohran Lal in Bhojipura, said under the Yogi Adityanath government, criminals in the state were now languishing in jail.

"In 2014, 2017 and 2019 people voted for the BJP, and will vote for them this time around as well. It was people's wish to reduce criminal activities, and it has been reduced under the Yogi government. Today, mafia-goons run away after hearing police siren", he noted.

Highlighting the anti-criminal push under BJP, Shah made examples out of major names in the state generally associated with criminal activities.

"In Western UP, there used to be three big names: Azam, Atiq, and Mukhtar Ansari. All of them are in jail under Yogi government", the Home Minister said, asking the public whether the same would occur if a Samajwadi Party government was in power.

In an apparently veiled sneak-attack on the SP, Amit Shah claimed that the BJP believed in the welfare of all sections, rather than a particular community. "BJP is not a casteist party. BJP is a party that takes everyone along", he said.

Also read: Had Nehru's leadership been decisive, Goa would have been liberated in 1947: Shah