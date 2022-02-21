Pilibhit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Pilbhit for a public meeting ahead of the fourth phase of voting of the UP Assembly Elections, attacked the Congress, SP, and BSP fiercely. Shah reassured that 'the BJP wave in the state seems to be going with high speed and will definitely turn into a Tsunami by the time it reaches the seventh phase of elections'.

Taking a fierce dig at the opposition, he said, "The SP-BSP has been wiped out clean and the Congress is nowhere to be seen even with binoculars in the first three phases of elections." Attacking specifically the Samajwadi Party, Amit Shah highlighted that when the Sankat Mochan temple was attacked, Akhilesh Yadav had promised to release the accused. "How can the general public vote for those who play with the security of the country like this?" he said.

Talking about one of the most alarming issues in the Pilbhit assembly - the Majhola Sugar Mill - he said that if the people there vote for the BJP, he will soon get the mill running. "If you all help bring victory for BJP's Sanjay Singh Gangwar from Pilibhit's city assembly, I promise that the mill will be functional soon," he affirmed.

He also highlighted and praised the schemes and achievements of the Central and the UP government in the past few years at this public meeting. Amit Shah mentioned all the schemes being run by the government, including the scheme of a gas cylinder or free ration, the issue of construction of houses for the poor, and the government's efforts in facilitating the corona vaccine. Additionally, he also praised the double engine government of the Yogi-Modi pair and appealed to the public to vote for the BJP candidate.

Further showering praises on his own party's work, Shah praised the government for the surgical strikes on Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. "Whenever the country was attacked under the earlier governments, soldiers were killed and there was no one to counterattack. But when the terrorists launched the Pulwama attack under the Narendra Modi government, we sent the brave soldiers of the country to Pakistan to take revenge," he said.

