Varanasi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections around the corner, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Varanasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the BJP Core Committee wherein he reportedly discussed in detail the seat allotments in Purvanchal.

Shah, however, cancelled the public meeting that was to be held in Gyanpur, leading to some amount of despair among the masses.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, Amit Shah's meeting at Gokul Lawn in Harhua Koirajpur, about 15 km away from Varanasi city, lasted till around 11 pm on Tuesday.

In this meeting, all the office bearers of the Varanasi Metropolitan District, Kashi area and Goraksha area were present as members of the BJP core committee.

The Home Minister reportedly took feedback from all the ministers present at the meeting, in addition to to a review of their preparations and strategies for the upcoming elections.

He also contemplated over the party's "influence status" in each district, the support or resistance the BJP MLAs are receiving and other issues concerned with ticket distribution.

Earlier, the Home Minister held talks with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and some other ministers of the UP cabinet for about an hour, before resting at the Circuit House. BJP MLAs of six out of eight seats of Varanasi were also present at this meeting. The home minister sought an account of their works.

The ministers, sources said, were asked to submit a due report on the work they have done to ensure smooth development process.

Apart from this, the Home Minister also held a meeting regarding the Jan Vishwas Yatra that started from Ghazipur district from 19 December. All the in-charges of the yatra were present in the meeting.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, the BJP had won 106 seats out of the total 156 in Uttar Pradesh. The party aims to achieve the same feat, with a rather ambitious target of 115 seats this time.

