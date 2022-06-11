New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized the need for early investigation of rape and sexual offenses against women and children and the need for stringent punishment in a time-bound manner. "An additional DGP level officer, preferably a lady officer be assigned the responsibility in the police headquarter of each State for monitoring all such cases," said Shah while chairing the 25th meeting of the Western Zonal Council at Diu.

Chief Ministers of Goa, Gujarat, administrators of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Union Home Secretary, chief secretaries from the member states in the Western Zone, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat secretary among others were present in the meeting. Highlighting the importance of zonal councils that were established under the State Reorganisation Act, 1956, Shah referred to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all-around growth of the country.

The western zonal council meeting had discussed a total of 36 issues out of which 6 issues have been identified as significant at the national level including improvement of banking service in rural areas, monitoring of rape and sexual offense cases against women and children, implementation of fast track courts for such cases, verification of the identity of Marine fishermen in high seas, development of local contingency plan by coastal states and encouragement of make in India initiative.

Shah has also asked the coastal States to make efforts to ensure that 100 percent of the fishermen including migrant and seasonal fishermen going to the high seas should have Aadhar cards that can be easily verified.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry is keeping a close watch on the present law-in-order situation across India that developed after the violent protest erupted in different States over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by two BJP leaders. "The Home Ministry is keeping a close watch on all the developments that are taking place following the recent controversy (remarks)," an official from Home Ministry said.