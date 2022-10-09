Insurgency, lack of connectivity, failure of previous govts are major hurdles in NE: Amit Shah
Insurgency, lack of connectivity, failure of previous govts are major hurdles in NE: Amit Shah
Guwahati: Insurgency, lack of connectivity, failure of previous govts to focus on Northeast major hurdles in region's development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday in Assam. Financial discipline of Northeast states a must in taking India's economy to the second place in the world, he added. (PTI)
