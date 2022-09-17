Hyderabad: If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at Hyderabad on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. Sardar Patel knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled, Shah reasoned adding that in August 1947 India got freedom, however, Hyderabad state was still ruled by Nizam. For the next 13 months, the people of the state had to bear the tyranny of the Razakars of Nizam, he explained.

"The people of the state wanted to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day. Different political leaders promised to celebrate the day. However, once in power, they refused to celebrate the day due to vote bank politics," Amit Shah said.