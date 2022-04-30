Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal on a three-day visit from May 4, sources said. Besides attending official functions, the Union Home Minister will also hold a public meeting in Siliguri. Regular organisational meetings will be held with the state leadership and district leadership in Kolkata.

BJP sources said that the main reason behind Shah's visit to Bengal is to put a check on the factionalism within the party's state unit. Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the state leadership to take stock of things. Sources further revealed that Shah will arrive in Kolkata on the night of May 4. The next morning he will leave for Hingalganj and attend the official function of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Union Home Minister will leave for Siliguri on the same day. The party will hold a public meeting on the Railway Institute grounds in the afternoon. Shah is also scheduled to meet the representatives of various non-political organisations in the hills. Subas Ghisingh's party GNLF is expected to be part of the meeting. According to BJP sources, Shah will attend an official function in Cooch Behar's Teen Bigha on May 7 morning.

The Home Minister will hold regular organisational meetings with the state leadership and district leadership on returning to Kolkata. He will leave for Delhi at night on May 4. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "We had invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal. But he could not give time due to Covid. We will soon invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda to Bengal."

