Agartala (Tripura): In a major development in the politics in the northeast, Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma on Wednesday said the centre has agreed to a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

The decision follows the meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda here on Wednesday. "The Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed only the interest of our dopha was discussed," Barma wrote in a longish tweet soon after the meeting.

Apart from Barma, Amit Shah and Nadda held a meeting with Manik Saha who was sworn in as the Tripura Chief Minister today. The meeting was held at the State Guest House here. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura BJP in-charge Sambit Patra, Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh were also present during the meeting. BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 percent in the recently held elections in the state. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

The meeting comes within hours after Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

Also read: 'Tipra has not compromised': Debbarma, former Tripura Royal, tweets ahead of talks with BJP