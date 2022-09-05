Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met filmmaker Rohit Shetty here. On Twitter, Shah shared a photo from his meeting with the director, known for movies such as the "Singham" series, "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi". "Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," tweeted the Union Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Maharashtra capital.

Shetty also shared a photo from his meeting with Shah on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to meet our Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji". Neither of them divulged any details of their meeting. Last month, Shah had met with "RRR" star Jr NTR during his visit to Hyderabad. (PTI)