New Delhi Amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's voice was almost drowned in Rajya Sabha but still he managed to finish his statement on Nagaland killing which raked up severe discontent against the Central government and security forces as well.

While Home Minister was reading out his speech amid din, Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh informed the house that apart from Home Minister's statement nothing will go on record. Amit Shah was nonchalant to opposition's provocations and just stuck to his job. He was sounding remorse over the killings and regretted the death of civilians in the shootout.

Keeping up with his strong minded resolve, Amit Shah assured proper inquiry into the tragic episode and also cautioned agencies to avoid such mishaps and ensure the protection of civilians during counter-insurgency operations across the country.

All through the Shah's speech, the entire opposition was screaming at top of its voice 'Nahi Chalega Nahi Chalega' overlooking Chair's suggestion to calm down and allow the proceedings.

Soon after the Home Minister finished making his statement, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House as Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans against the government over the suspension of 12 MPs.

