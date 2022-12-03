Vadodara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah left a roadshow midway on Friday, which was scheduled from Apsara Cinema on Pratapnagar Road to Jubilee Bagh. The BJP leader left the roadshow at Mandvi Gate, and proceeded to Ahmedabad to address a meeting in Chandkheda. Six days ago, Shah was supposed to come to campaign for BJP candidate Keyur Rokadia from the Sayajigunj assembly, but that was also canceled at the last minute.

With the second phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 to be held on December 5, Home Minister Shah had organized a 3 km roadshow covering the city's Pratap Nagar, Chokhandi, Jubilee Bagh, Mandvi, Champaner via Adania Pul Char Road, Koyli and Hujarat Paga. A large number of people participated in the roadshow, which included cultural programs and traditional tribal dances.

The first phase of voting on 89 seats in the state concluded on Thursday and BJP is now focused on the remaining 93 seats for which Amit Shah held a roadshow and a meeting back to back. However, Shah was running late for the meeting in Ahmedabad and so had to leave the roadshow at Mandvi from where BJP workers resumed without him. He was to arrive at 4 PM for the roadshow, but he was 3 hours late to the event.

People gathered in huge numbers for a glimpse of Shah but were left disappointed. Several platforms were set up between Mandvi and Jubilee Bagh to welcome him by the Samast Vaishnav Vanik Parivar (SVVP), headed by Vadodara City BJP President Vijay Shah, but Shah due to time constraints could not attend it. The public meeting at Chandkheda in Ahmedabad began at 7 PM and lasted for 45 minutes.