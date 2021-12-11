Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for Umiyadham Temple in Sola on Saturday. The temple will be constructed in an area of 74,000 sq ft, spending Rs1,500 crore.

Earlier, Babubhai Patel, BJP MLA and president of Umiyadham Shilanyas Mahotsav Samiti, said that the three day foundation laying ceremony will commence on Saturday.

The union home minister, who is on a one-day visit to the state, will inaugurate a four-lane rail over-bridge constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as a water distribution station. Besides, Shah will also inaugurate lake beautification plan at Sarkhej and Gota, besdies a low budget housing scheme.

A 13-storied building will also be constructed for UPSC and GPSC aspirants, especially, for youths of the Patidaar community.

