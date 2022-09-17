Hyderabad: As Telananga gears up to celebrate the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with the Indian union, which took place on September 17, 1948, the state is also going to witness intense political rivalry between the BJP and the ruling TRS. With the Union and the State government observing September 17 separately, it is likely to unfold into a bitter political battle. Shah arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to kick off the Centre's 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations. While the BJP government at the Centre will celebrate September 17 for the first time as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the TRS government in the State will celebrate it as 'Telangana National Integration Day Diamond Jubilee celebrations', for three days starting from Friday.

The development comes at a time when the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has made his national ambitions clear and has been meeting several opposition party leaders to unify them against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR has also taken potshots at the Centre's decision to celebrate September 17, dubbing it a divisive tactic of the BJP.

Shah and KCR are expected to take jibes at each other later in the day. The Union Home Minister and BJP's master strategist will address the gathering in Secunderabad's Parade Grounds. Although KCR has been invited to the programme he is likely to skip and attend the State government's function at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

The Union Home Minister on Saturday will also hold a meeting with key BJP functionaries in the state where according to sources he will evaluate the party's organisational status in Telangana. The high-profile by-election in the Munugode Assembly constituency necessitated by Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy's resignation and joining the BJP will also be of crucial importance. While Reddy will most likely get a BJP ticket, it will be interesting to see who the TRS would field.